Born Star: Prabhas looks swag king in THIS photo from childhood; His eyes will melt you
Have a look at this childhood photograph of the Radhe Shyam star Prabhas.
Prabhas is constantly working on exciting projects to enhance his filmography. After the release of his last film, Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hege, the Baahubali actor has signed many exciting films including Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and an untitled movie with director Maruthi. Amidst the craze for this Tollywood star, we bring to you an adorable picture of Prabhas from his childhood days. The still has a smiling Prabhas, donning a silk shirt and pants. With a flowerpot and wall in the background, this photograph is just perfect.
The news of the Adipurush star collaborating with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame director Maruthi was doing rounds on social media, and now, according to the reports, this yet-to-be-announced film went on floors recently. It is further reported that Prabhas will be romancing not one, not two, but three heroines in this untitled project.
Check out the picture below:
Talking to Pinkvilla, Maruthi spilled the beans on the shoot for this untitled movie, “November onwards it will start. There is no delay, it is a very big film. He (Prabhas) is doing two-three projects and is very busy. So according to his dates and comfort, we have to start. So November we start. We will be shooting in India, nothing abroad. We haven’t finalised the exact locations though. (The film is) definitely happening."
Additionally, Prabhas will also lead Prashanth Neel's action entertainer Salaar. He will be sharing the screen with Shruti Haasan. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the flick has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao will also do prominent roles in the movie, along with the rest.
