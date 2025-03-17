Boss Engira Bhaskaran on OTT: Watch Nayanthara and Arya’s Tamil rom-com on Hotstar before it re-releases in theaters

Boss Engira Bhaskaran is a Tamil rom-com that originally hit the big screens in 2010. Directed by M Rajesh, the film stars Nayanthara, Arya, and Santhanam in lead roles. With its theatrical re-release set for March 21, here’s everything you need to know before streaming it online.

Where to watch Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Boss Engira Bhaskaran is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. Those who haven’t watched it yet can stream the film on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Boss Engira Bhaskaran

The film follows the life of Bhaskaran, a carefree young man from Kumbakonam who has been struggling to clear his BA exams. His encounter with Chandrika, a strict lecturer, leads to an instant attraction but she dismisses him due to his lack of ambition. When his brother marries Chandrika’s sister, Bhaskaran decides to prove his worth after facing criticism for being unemployed. With the help of his loyal friend Nallathambi, he establishes a tutorial center for Class 10 students.

Despite numerous setbacks, including a risky deal with a local don, Velpandi, Bhaskaran successfully helps students excel, including Velpandi’s son Paalpandi. His efforts impress Chandrika, leading her to reciprocate his feelings. However, her father, Shanmugasundaram, objects to their union. With the help of Shiva, Chandrika’s prospective suitor, Bhaskaran orchestrates a plan that forces Shanmugasundaram to accept their marriage, bringing the story to a joyful conclusion.

Cast and crew of Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Boss Engira Bhaskaran is directed and written by M Rajesh, with KS Sreenivasan serving as the producer. The cinematography is handled by Sakthi Saravanan, and the editing is done by Vivek Harshan. On the other hand, the music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The cast features Arya in the lead role as Bhaskaran, fondly called "Boss," alongside Santhanam as his close friend "Thala Thalapathy" Nallathambi and Nayanthara plays Chandrika. Supporting roles include Subbu Panchu as Saravanan, Chitra Lakshmanan as Shanmugasundaram, Rajendran as loan shark Velpandi, Ashvin Raja as Paalpandi, and Vijayalakshmi as Nandhini Saravanan.

