Bottle Radha OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Guru Somasundaram starrer comedy drama online

Bottle Radha is a comedy-drama film directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam. Starring Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan in the lead roles, the movie hit the big screens on January 24 and received positive reviews from viewers. Nearly a month later, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Bottle Radha

Bottle Radha will start streaming on Aha from February 21 onwards. A post was shared on the X handle of the OTT platform to announce the same. It read, "Bottle radha varugiraar vazhi vidunga nanbaragaley!! #BottleRadha premieres from Feb 21st only on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Bottle Radha

Radha Mani, a hardworking construction foreman, loves his family. However, his alcohol addiction strains their bond. Without his consent, he is sent to a de-addiction center. After weeks, he escapes, determined to quit. But fate has other plans.

Bottle Radha is a heartfelt tale of hope and resilience. It highlights the role of compassion and perseverance in overcoming struggles. The film stays realistic, avoiding excess drama. Despite minor flaws, it leaves a lasting impact with its inspiring message.

Cast and crew of Bottle Radha

The cast of Bottle Radha includes Guru Somasundaram as none other than Radha Mani and Sanchana Natarajan as Anjalam, with John Vijay playing Ashokan. The film also features Pari Elavazhagan, Arumugavel, Abhi Ramaiyah, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Merku Thodarchi Malai Antony, J.P. Kumar, and K.S. Karuna Prasad. Additionally, Aneesha, Madhavi Raj, Kaala Kumar, Malathi Ashok Nawin, Suhasini Sanjeev, Siranjivi, and Oviyar Sow. Senthil, Naveen George Thomas, Anbarasi, and Shegar Narayana appear in supporting roles.

Bottle Radha was helmed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam and produced by T. N. Arunbalaji and Pa. Ranjith. Roopesh Shaji handled the cinematography, while E. Sangathamizhan was the editor. Meanwhile, the music was composed by Sean Roldan.

Are you excited to watch Guru Somasundaram starrer Bottle Radha on OTT this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.