Bottle Radha OTT release: Here's where you can watch Guru Somasundaram starrer comedy drama online

Guru Somasundaram starrer Bottle Radha hit the big screens on January 24, 2025. Directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, the film received mixed to positive reviews at the box office following its grand release down South. Now, it is set to make its digital debut amid high anticipation.

Where to watch Bottle Radha

Bottle Radha will be available for streaming on Aha. But, the OTT platform has not yet announced the release date. However, they shared an intriguing post on X and wrote, "Guess who is coming to aha tamil ??"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Bottle Radha

Radha Mani is an experienced construction foreman with a loving wife and two children. However, his alcohol addiction slowly destroys his family life. Without his consent, he is admitted to a de-addiction center. After weeks, he escapes and promises to quit drinking. But destiny has other plans.

Bottle Radha is an inspiring story that highlights hope amid struggles. It stresses the importance of compassion, perseverance and patience in overcoming life’s challenges. The film avoids forced drama, keeping the narrative authentic. Despite minor flaws, Bottle Radha delivers a heartfelt message and leaves viewers with a smile.

Cast and crew of Bottle Radha

Bottle Radha was directed and written by Dhinakaran Sivalingam. The film was produced by Pa. Ranjith and T. N. Arunbalaji. Roopesh Shaji handled the cinematography, while E. Sangathamizhan was the editor. The music was composed by Sean Roldan.

Advertisement

The movie stars Guru Somasundaram as Radha Mani, alongside Sanchana Natarajan as Anjalam and John Vijay as Ashokan. The supporting cast includes Lollu Sabha Maaran, Abhi Ramaiyah, J.P. Kumar, Merku Thodarchi Malai Antony, Pari Elavazhagan, Arumugavel, K.S. Karuna Prasad, and Malathi Ashok Nawin.

Suhasini Sanjeev, Aneesha, Madhavi Raj, Kaala Kumar, Siranjivi, Oviyar Sow. Senthil, Naveen George Thomas, Anbarasi, and Shegar Narayana also play key roles in the film.

Are you excited to watch Bottle Radha on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.