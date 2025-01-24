Bottle Radha Twitter Review: Is Guru Somasundaram starrer a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Bottle Radha, starring Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan, has finally arrived in theaters today, January 24. Since morning, social media has been buzzing with reviews from netizens who caught the film early in cinemas. If you're planning to watch the movie, be sure to check out these Twitter reviews shared by viewers.

A viewer shared their thoughts on Bottle Radha and described it as a powerful film that explores an alcoholic's journey to self-discovery. They praised director Dinakaran's writing, particularly in the second half, and mentioned that the film is relatable for social drinkers and those struggling with addiction.

Another social media user gave the film a 4.5/5 start and posted on X, "#GuruSomasundaram delivers a powerful performance as Bottle Radha in this hard-hitting film. #BottleRadha dives deep into the devastating impact of addiction on individuals and families. Raw, honest, and socially relevant."

A viewer rated Bottle Radha 3.25 out of 5 and described it as a moving and emotional film. The person felt the movie effectively portrays a man's struggle between his love for alcohol and his family. According to them, the film presents realistic scenarios and has an impressive final stretch that enhances the core message.

"Loved @gurusoms who is likeable at the end while playing a dirty alcoholic all along. @sanchana_n is a revelation in her part, the best work of hers yet. And finally, we get to see John Vijay in a role where he didn't irritate the audiences. @RSeanRoldan's music - a big plus," the review further read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a netizen penned, "A much needed movie for today's society... Shows how alcohol addiction ruins a man and his family's life..Humor and Emotional.. @gurusoms has lived the title role as an alcohol addict.. @sanchana_n as the frustrated wife is excellent.."

Check out more reviews below:

Bottle Radha is directed and written by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, with Pa. Ranjith and T. N. Arunbalaji serving as producers. The film features Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay, and Lollu Sabha Maaran in key roles. Roopesh Shaji has handled the cinematography, while E. Sangathamizhan has taken care of the editing. The film's music is composed by Sean Roldan.

ALSO READ: Kudumbasthan Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Manikandan's movie in theaters