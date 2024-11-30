Bougainvillea OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Fahadh Faasil starrer slasher thriller online

Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil's starrer movie Bougainvillea was released in theaters earlier on October 17, 2024. Now, the movie, directed by Amal Neerad, is all set to make its debut on a streaming platform.

The psychological slasher crime thriller will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting December 13, 2024. The film’s OTT release will arrive nearly two months after its theatrical premiere.

The platform officially announced the movie’s streaming release in a post captioned: “Every petal tells a story, every twist leaves you guessing. Bougainvillea blooms this 13th December only on SonyLIV.”

See the official post for Bougainvillea’s OTT release:

The movie Bougainvillea follows the life of Dr. Royce Thomas, his wife, Reethu, and their children. Years ago, Reethu had an accident that left her with amnesia.

Although everything seems to be going well in their lives, despite occasional setbacks caused by Reethu’s episodes, things take a dark turn when she becomes the prime suspect in a series of missing women cases. Now, Reethu must find a way to recollect her fragmented memories and assist the police in solving the case, all while battling her illness and confronting buried secrets that begin to surface.

The movie is based on the novel Ruthinte Lokham, authored by the film’s co-screenwriter, Lajo Jose. In addition to the lead actors, the film features an ensemble cast, including Veena Nandakumar, Sharaf U Dheen, Srinda, Shobi Thilakan, Jinu Joseph, and many others in significant roles.

The film also marked the comeback of actress Jyothirmayi to the silver screens after a hiatus of 11 years. The actress last appeared in the movie Urava, back in 2014.

The movie received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and became a moderate success at the box office. Additionally, the movie’s music was done by Sushin Shyam.

Moving ahead, Kunchacko Boban is next set to play a key role in the Mammootty starrer movie called MMMN, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The Malik director’s next also features Fahadh Faasil in a supporting role with Mohanlal playing an extended cameo.

Furthermore, Fahadh would also be appearing as the main antagonist in the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

