Bouma Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Dileesh Pothan’s mystery thriller

Bouma, starring Dileesh Pothan in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 12, 2026. Directed by Rejin S. Babu, here's what audiences have to say about the mystery thriller.

Bouma Twitter Review

Taking it online, a user shared that Bouma had a terrific concept but was let down by weak writing and direction. They felt that while the makers had a clear vision, the film lacked collective investment. They praised the gripping storyline, interval sequence, thrills, technical aspects, and decent performances but criticised the final act, rating the movie 2.5/5.

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Another person commented that the film had a decent first half but felt predictable, possibly because they had watched similar content before. They added that certain aspects of the production could have been better but expressed hope that the second half would be more engaging.

Additionally, a netizen described Bouma as a unique, slow-burn suspense mystery drama elevated by its chilling climax. They praised Sooraj's editing, Christopher Xavier's music, and the ensemble cast, adding that the mystery and suspense intensified towards the climax. They also appreciated Rejin's attempt and recommended the film.

Moreover, another viewer felt that Malayalam cinema needed more experimental thrillers like Bouma. They praised its mysterious atmosphere, psychological tension, and unexpected twists, noting that the film gave them serious “Get Out” vibes. They also expressed hope for more movies of a similar kind.

Here are the reactions:

More about Bouma

Bouma follows a struggling club singer who inherits Rose Villa, an isolated ancestral bungalow hidden deep within a forest. Hoping to sell the property and move abroad with her partner, she soon discovers its dark history of mysterious deaths and unsettling folklore. As disturbing visions and forgotten childhood memories begin to resurface, she becomes entangled in a police investigation into a series of missing women.

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What initially appears to be a supernatural mystery eventually reveals a far more sinister truth, forcing her to confront her traumatic past and uncover the secrets hidden within the estate.

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Sagar Surya, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Aditi Balan , Revathy Sharma, Mokksha, and others in key roles. Co-written and directed by Rejin S. Babu, the film features music composed by Christo Xavier.

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