Box Office Clash: Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2 likely to release with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Jr NTR's Devara; Reports

Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai is one of the most celebrated sequels in Tamil cinema. The project, helmed by director Vetrimaaran not only garnered immense praise from everyone but also shook everyone with its subject and a bunch of commendable performances. Since its release, cinema lovers are eagerly waiting for its sequel to conclude the final segment between Kumaresan and Perumal Vaathiyaar.

Now, in a recent update, a rumor has surfaced that the makers of the action thriller are planning to release it soon.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai 2 to hit the theaters in Diwali 2024?

As per reports by renowned film critic Amutha Bharathi, the makers of Viduthalai 2 are planning to release the flick on Diwali 2024. Reports suggest that the film is almost at its final leg, set to complete the shoot with other major portions.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be given by the makers or actors about the release.

However, if the speculations are supposedly true then it is going to be one of the biggest clashes in the history of Indian Cinema. It is because Rajinikanth's most awaited flick is planning to hit the theaters in Diwali along with Jr NTR, who is aiming for a festive release for his upcoming period drama titled Devara: Part 1.

So, this is going to be one of the most celebrated clashes for all the cinema lovers and critics who have long awaited such a huge sensation back in the theaters.

More about Viduthalai

Viduthalai Part 2 is set to continue from where its predecessor left off. The film will dive deeper into Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, and how he became a notable rebel commander.

Furthermore, a substantial portion of the film would be set in the 1960s, particularly sequences involving the DSP actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife in the movie.

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier, the film stars Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Ilavarasu, and many others.

Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran have funded Viduthalai Part 2 through their companies, RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

