Boy Gang- Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and Akhil Akkineni chill together at an event; VIDEO

Several stars and celebrities extended their support and excitement for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event. Yesterday, South heartthrobs Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni were seen under one roof at the electrifying racing series. The arrival of Formula E in India is a significant moment for the country's growing automotive industry and these South celebs were seen enjoying every bit of the moment. We have got our hands on a super cool video of Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and Akhil Akkineni chit-chatting and chilling together at the event yesterday. Naga Chaitanya is a big fan of supercars and bikes, and his love for Formula One is no news.

Ram Charan was seen sporting a black kurta and mundu with a shawl as he observes a 41-day 'Deeksha'. For the unversed, RC is a strong believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa and he observes a 41-day ritual, whenever possible. Also, he not only wears all-black attire but is seen barefooted throughout those days. Check out their video below:

Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra danced to Golden Globe-winning and Oscar Nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR with Mega Power Star Ram Charan at the event. See the video below: