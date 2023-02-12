Boy Gang- Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and Akhil Akkineni chill together at an event; VIDEO
We have got our hands on a super cool video of Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan and Akhil Akkineni chilling together.
Several stars and celebrities extended their support and excitement for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event. Yesterday, South heartthrobs Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni were seen under one roof at the electrifying racing series. The arrival of Formula E in India is a significant moment for the country's growing automotive industry and these South celebs were seen enjoying every bit of the moment.
Naga Chaitanya is a big fan of supercars and bikes, and his love for Formula One is no news.
Ram Charan was seen sporting a black kurta and mundu with a shawl as he observes a 41-day 'Deeksha'. For the unversed, RC is a strong believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa and he observes a 41-day ritual, whenever possible. Also, he not only wears all-black attire but is seen barefooted throughout those days.
Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra danced to Golden Globe-winning and Oscar Nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR with Mega Power Star Ram Charan at the event.
Meanwhile, sharing the excitement for the event, Prabhas shared a video message and wrote on his Instagram "I am proud that India is addressing climate change by hosting its first-ever formula e race. Congratulations to the Government of Telangana, Greenko significant achievement, let's make Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix one for the history book."
From Prabhas, and Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani, Adivi Sesh, Venkatesh Daggubati to sports icons like PV Sindhu, Mohammed Azharuddin many well-known names had taken to social media to express their support for the electrifying racing series.
Ram Charan's RC15
Talking about Ram Charan's upcoming film, the RRR actor was recently in Kurnool to shoot for his next with director Shankar, the yet-to-be-titled RC15 co-starring Kiara Advani. The story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju. Music composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie.
