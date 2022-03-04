Boyapati Srinu and Suriya to team up for an interesting project?

The pre-release bash for Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan was constantly in news yesterday. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s plans for his next. The director, whose last project Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna created box office records, revealed that he will be collaborating with Suriya in the near future. However, the movie will only be announced after a promising storyline is locked keeping Suriya in mind.

While Boyapati Srinu did not spill more beans about the venture, it will surely be an exciting collaboration. For now, the maker is busy with the pre-production work of his film with Ram Pothineni.

In the meantime, Etharkkum Thunindhavan will reach theatres on March 10. Directed by Pandiraj, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady opposite Suriya. Along with these two, the venture also stars Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Vinay Rai, Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, Hareesh Peradi in ancillary roles.

Financed by Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV group, the film has music by D Imman. The cinematography of the movie has been handled by Rathnavelu, while editing has been done by Ruben.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan is touted to be a complete family entertainer with a rural backdrop. The actor will be seen in his famous action avatar in his latest outing.

The film will be followed by Suriya’s cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will be seen as himself in the biography flick. R Madhavan will be seen playing the renowned former scientist Nambi Narayanan in the project.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted sans makeup as she visits a theatre