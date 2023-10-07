Boyapati Srinu and Suriya team up for upcoming film; DEETS inside

Boyapati Srinu has become quite popular, owing to the unique action films that he makes. The director, who has been a part of the industry for almost two decades now, has created a distinct voice of his own, breathing a new life into commercial, action cinema.

Srinu’s latest film, Skanda, which features Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead roles has been doing well in the theaters. The film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Gauthami, Daggubati Raja, and many more in prominent roles. In the latest update, the director has revealed that he would be joining hands with Suriya in his upcoming film.

Check out the post below:

Boyapati Srinu on the work front

Boyapati Srinu’s latest film, Skanda, which features Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead roles, has been doing quite well in theaters. Despite the criticism of the film being unrealistic, multiple fans have stated that they enjoyed the flick. The film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, and has its music composed by S. Thaman.

Apart from the upcoming film with Suriya, it is reported that Skanda will have a second part as well. Additionally, reports suggest that the director would also be collaborating with Allu Arjun for an upcoming film. Boyapati Srinu has said that the sequel of his 2021 film Akhanda, which featured Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, will be made after his upcoming films.

Suriya on the work front

Suriya will next be seen in Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, known for films like Vedalam, Vishwasam, and many more. It is reported that the film would feature Suriya in multiple roles. Additionally, it marks the Kollywood debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film is also said to feature Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Jagapathi Babu, KS Ravikumar and many more. The film is set to release in 10 languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English.

Apart from that, the actor will soon be starting Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal, which is set in the backdrop of Jallikkattu. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had also mentioned that there would be a standalone film for Rolex, which would have Suriya reprising the role. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

