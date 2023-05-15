BoyapatiRapo Teaser: Ram Pothineni starrer promises a mass entertainer with heavy dialogues and action

Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for a mass entertainer, which is yet to be titled. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the first glimpse was released and promises a pure mass drama with high voltage action and dialogues. The glimpse video has been released in all South languages including Hindi.

The video shows Ram in a never seen before raw and rugged avatar. He is seen delivering heavy dialogues and performing action sequences. There is a Boyapati trademark in each frame and Ram has done justice perfectly to fit. This is the first Ram will be seen in full-fledged mass actioner and fans can't wait to watch. S Thaman 'provided top-notch background music.

The glimpse video of BoyapatiRAPO has been receiving massive responses from audiences. It is trending on Twitter and also garnered more than 1 Million views.

Watch the teaser of Ram Pothineni's BoyapatiRAPO here

About BoyapatiRAPO

The film is said to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer and features Sreeleela as the female lead. The film will also be released in Hindi and other South Indian languages on October 20, 2023. The film is produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has joined hands with Puri Jagannadh again for the sequel to Ismart Shankar. Ahead of Ram's birthday, the announcement was made and the sequel is Titled Double Ismart. The film will hit the screens on March 8, 2024. Music for Double Ismart will be composed by Mani Sharma. Apart from Ram, no other details of the cast and crew have been announced. It is to be awaited and watch if Nidhhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh, who played the roles of lead actresses in the film, will be reprising their roles respectively or not.



ALSO READ: Salaar: Is the release date of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film postponed?