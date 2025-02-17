Brahma Anandam: Raja Goutham and Brahmanandam's film falls victim to piracy and gets leaked online in HD quality

Brahma Anandam is a comedy-drama film that hit the big screens on February 14. Directed by RVS Nikhil, the movie opened to positive responses following its release in theaters. Unfortunately, the movie has fallen victim to piracy within a few days of its theatrical debut.

Yes, you read that right! The Brahmanandam and Raja Goutham starrer has leaked online on several piracy websites in HD quality despite multiple efforts by the makers to curb the same. Brahma Anandam is not the only movie to have begun streaming on such illicit sites shortly after its release. Vishwak Sen's starrer Laila also leaked on these platforms and became easily accessible to the public.

In recent times, many South Indian films, including Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Thandel, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, and Ponman, have surfaced online within hours of their release. While piracy did not significantly impact the box office performance of Pushpa 2, several other films faced losses due to illegal distribution.

Concerned about this growing issue, several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry have spoken out. Recently, Thandel was screened on a state transport bus, prompting the film's producer, Bunny Vas, to express his frustration on his X handle.

He wrote, "Once again, the pirated version of our #Thandel played on the @apsrtc bus (Vehicle No.: AP 39 WB. 5566). Piracy harms the film industry and disrespects creators' hard work. APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu, kindly ensure a strict circular is issued, prohibiting the screening of pirated movie footage in all buses across the state."

Take a look at his post below:

Advertisement

Coming back to Brahma Anandam, it is a comedy-drama film directed and written by RVS Nikhil with Rahul Yadav Nakka serving as the producer.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore, Priya Vadlamani, Rajeev Kanakala, and Aishwarya Holakkal. Cinematography is handled by Mithesh Parvathaneni, while Praneeth Kumar takes charge of editing. The film's music is composed by Sandilya Pisapati.