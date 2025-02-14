Brahma Anandam Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should check out before watching the Telugu comedy drama in theaters

Reputed comedian and actor Brahmanandam has now delivered another promising film on the big screens. Yes, we are speaking about his latest release, Brahma Anandam, which released in theaters today, on February 14, 2025. Now it seems the film has grabbed much attention already.

Within just a few hours of its theatrical launch, social media seems to be filled with tons of reviews from fans, who have gone ahead to watch the film in cinema halls near them.

Despite clashing at the box office with several other releases, the comedy drama seems to have the potential to mint big numbers.

Audiences have loved the enigmatic screen presence of Brahmanandam himself, who has never failed for a second to entertain audiences with his performance.

The plot of the movie has been termed decent by many, not to forget the perfect comic timing of certain sequences that add to the viewing experience of the film altogether.

Brahma Anandam has also catered to bring up some crucial emotional scenes, which perfectly complement the bone-tickling humor and encompass some brilliant expressions by the actor.

Fans have also given a special mention to the climax of the movie, which has appeared game-changing for many.

Check out the fan reviews here:

Coming back to the other aspects of the movie, it is written and directed by RVS Nikhil. Besides Brahmanandam, it stars the veteran actor’s son Raja Goutham, along with other reputed actors Vennela Kishore, Priya Vadlamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Prabhakar and more.