Brahmastra: Jr NTR to grace pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer as a chief guest

RRR star Jr NTR will grace the pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra as a chief guest on September 2. SS Rajamouli too will attend. It is going to be the only grand pre-release event of the film, hosted at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also a part of Brashmastra will attend with the team.

Sharing the news on social media, director Ayan Mukerji wrote, "Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us.

Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad!"

Take a look below:

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor touches SS Rajamouli’s feet while promoting Brahmastra in Chennai with Nagarjuna; WATCH

Brahmastra is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.' Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Guru, the leader of the Brahmansh who wields the Prabhastra while Nagarjuna plays the role of an artist and a member of the Brahmansh who wields the Nandi Astra.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four South languages.

For the unversed, megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.