Brahmastra Poster launch: SS Rajamouli fails to recognise Alia bhatt at the Hyderabad event

The Telugu poster launch for Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took place in Hyderabad today. SS Rajamouli was also a part of the event along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ayan Mukerji. During the launch, the RRR maker got confused seeing Alia Bhatt at the event as the actress was donning a completely different attire compared to what the director is used to seeing her in. Alia is seen wearing a modern attire in Brahmastra whereas the look for RRR is totally different.

Taking about the project, Alia said, “7 years of our lives have gone into breathing this film as an emotion. Today we are standing here in the hope that you will come to feel of this film as one of your own. We open the doors to Brahmastra to all of you with the aspiration that the film will find a very beautiful place in your hearts.”

Check out the video below:

Brahmastra deals with two timelines where a young man Shiva travels to pre-Mahabharatha era, i.e 3000 years back. He gains knowledge about weapons like Brahmastra which is crucial to his mission in the present timeline.

Wake Up Sid director Ayan Mukerji has helmed the superhero flick that is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The much hyped project will see an ensemble cast comprising stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance as a scientist in the film. Brahmastra is said to be the first part of the planned trilogy by Ayan Mukerji.