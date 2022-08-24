Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor & Nagarjuna come together to promote in Chennai; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is gearing up for grand release and the promotions have been going at brisk phase. The three power houses of Indian cinema, director SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor and South actor Nagarjuna, who is playing a key role in the film have come together for the promotions in Chennai. The trio made a grand entry at promotions with dhols.

While Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always in casual look, a white tee paired up with black shirt and trousers, whereas the South star aced the semi formal look in blue. The RRR director is presenting the film in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is making his comeback to the Hindi cinema after many years. He will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist, who will travel to an ancient temple near the Ganges along with his students on an expedition.

Take a look at the pics here:

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film which was being made for over years now has grabbed all the limelight and fans cannot wait for the film. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer’s trailer was loved by the fans and the two songs which have been released till now too have received immense love. Kesariya and Deva Deva both have become chartbuster.

