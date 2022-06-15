Brahmastra trailer gives Damarukam vibe; Twitterati compare Ranbir Kapoor starrer with Nagarjuna's Telugu film

Akkineni Nagarjuna, the Tollywood star, is making his grand come back in Bollywood with the upcoming larger-than-life film Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji shows Nagarjuna in the role of Anish, an artist who holds the power of the Nandi Astra. While his first look was released a few days ago, the trailer has been unveiled today in several languages.

As Nagarjuna is set on the stage fire on the screen, audiences have been sharing their views about his role and the film. Fans are excited to see the south superstar in the film. Many stated that he stole the show with his role and looks awesome. However, a few sections of the audience have also compared his role and Brahmastra to his 2012 film Damarukam. A Twitter user said, "#Brahmastra is Nagarjuna’s redemption of Damarukam." Another netizen tweeted, Nagarjuna in side role in the official remake of his original film damarukam#BrahmastraTrailer." Some fans have also compared his first look poster to the Damarukam poster, which has quite many similarities.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Nagarjuna is making his comeback to the Hindi cinema after many years. While his fans surely can’t wait to see him spell magic once again in B-Town, the actor has revealed it was Brahmastra’s subject that made him decide to make a comeback. He also said it’s an ambitious venture, made by a very talented group of people. And, he feels wonderful to be a part of such a larger-than-life film.

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.