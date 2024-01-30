Bramayugam: Censor certification, release date, cast and crew; All about Mammootty starring horror flick

Mammootty is undeniably one of the best actors in the South Indian film industries at present. The veteran actor has been on a red-hot streak over the last few years, bringing experimental, yet top-notch films to the audience, who eagerly await it. Now, the actor is gearing up to start his 2024 with a bang as well.

It has been quite some time since Mammootty announced his collaboration with director Rahul Sadasivan for a film titled Bramayugam. Recently, it was also revealed that the film would be hitting the silver screens on February 15th. Needless to say, the announcement was quite a welcome one. In the latest update, Mammootty has announced via his social media that Bramayugam has undergone certification and received a U/A certification by the CBFC.

Rumored plot of Bramayugam

Although not a lot has been revealed about Bramayugam, fans and cinephiles have come up with predictions based on the film’s teaser, which was released on January 11th. From the teaser, it was understood that Bramayugam is set in pre-modern day Kerala, and follows the tale of an old feudal lord, played by Mammootty. The character also has a sinister aura, and a scary smile. As per speculations, the film will follow the events that happen in the zamindar’s ancestral home when a person goes into it by mistake.

Cast and crew of Bramayugam

marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan. The film also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, Manikandan Achari and many more in prominent roles, apart from the Christopher actor.

The film has been bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. The music for the film has been composed by Christo Xavier. Earlier this month, the film’s original soundtrack was released on YouTube, and garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics. Shehnad Jalal cranks the film’s camera while Shafique Mohammed Ali takes care of the film’s editing.

Mammootty on the workfront

Apart from Bramayugam, Mammootty has four films lined up at present, which include Bazooka, which is helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis, Turbo, helmed by Vysakh and Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, a part of an anthology film, helmed by Ranjith. Further, he is also gearing up for the release of his Telugu film Yatra 2, helmed by Mahi V Raghav.

