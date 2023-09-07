Bramayugam First Look: Mammootty’s dark and mysterious avatar promises a spine-chilling experience

Veteran actor Mammootty celebrated his 72nd birthday on September 7. Fans of the Bheeshma Parvam actor are showering him with loads of love and best wishes on social media. To mark the occasion and make it even more special, the makers of his upcoming film Bramayugam, have unveiled the first look poster of the film and Mammootty looks unrecognizable.

Mammootty in a never-before avatar

The poster features Mammootty in a monochrome avatar, with crooked teeth and a sinister look. The first-look poster of Bramayugam has left fans wondering whether he is playing a hero or a villain. The Madhura Raja actor always known for his drop-dead handsome looks, is seen this time with a grey beard, stained teeth, and a baleful smile that is indeed something fresh. According to media reports, the Malayalam superstar will be playing the role of a villainous sorcerer in the film who lives amidst snakes.

It is too early to say for sure whether Mammootty is playing a hero or villain in Bramayugam. However, the first-look poster has certainly generated a lot of interest and speculation. Fans will have to wait until the film is released to find out for sure. Nevertheless, Mammootty's look in Bramayugam is one of the most intense and menacing that he has ever portrayed. It is sure to make a lasting impression on audiences.

Some insights about the upcoming Mammootty thriller

Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan who is known for his work in horror films such as Bhoothakaalam and is set in the dark ages of Kerala. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in key roles. It is scheduled to release in early 2024. The poster has created a lot of buzz among Mammootty's fans, who are eager to know more about his character in the film.

A busy time ahead for the evergreen megastar

Apart from Bramayugam, The Malayalam megastar has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Kottayam Kunjachan 2, a sequel to the 1991 comedy film, in which he reprises his role as the titular character.

Yatra 2, which is a Telugu-language film directed by Mahi V Raghav, and Kannur Squad, which will be a political thriller produced by Mammootty himself, in which he will be seen portraying the role of a police officer. Mammukka, as fondly called by his admirers is one of the most prolific actors in Malayalam cinema and never fails to enthrall his fans with new and challenging roles, his role in Bramayugam being the one.

