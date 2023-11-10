Breaking: Dhanush will feature in Ilaiyaraaja biopic; film to hit theaters mid-2025

It has been strongly suggested for a while now that Dhanush will essay the role of Ilaiyaraaja in the latter’s biopic. Now, there has been official confirmation that the news is indeed true. The biopic will commence filming in October 2024 and hit theaters in mid-2025.

It has also been made official that Connekkt Media and Mercuri Group will co-produce the highly anticipated project that will bring to screen the life of one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema.

In what is perhaps one of the most exciting news for cinema and music lovers in recent times, it has been confirmed that a biopic will be made on the life of musical legend Ilaiyaraaja. The composer has been nothing short of an icon who has dominated South Indian film music for a very long time. Back in the day, a film was deemed incomplete without an Ilaiyaraaja soundtrack; such was the power that the composer commanded.

The fact that a biopic is being made about a personality like no other who has retained relevance after years of being in the music industry and who continues to produce quality content is truly fascinating. Roping in Dhanush to essay the role of Ilaiyaraaja is an added plus as far as the audience is concerned. With Dhanush in the biopic, the audience can be assured that the cinematic version of Maestro's life will be enacted with the utmost conviction onscreen.

Dhanush has been adding one exciting film after another to his lineup, and his fans could not be more hyped up about the Vada Chennai actor. This year itself, Dhanush is gearing up for a release, with the film in question being Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller. Going by the proclamations those associated with the film have made, it certainly seems that Captain Miller will truly be something that will make Tamil cinema proud.

Also, not to forget, Dhanush will be venturing into direction again with D50. A 50th film is undisputedly a career milestone in any actor's career, and there was a lot of buzz surrounding what the Asuran actor’s 50th film outing would be. There are high hopes for Dhanush’s second directorial venture as well as his forthcoming acting outings.

