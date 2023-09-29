Breaking KGF 3 update: Yash starrer to release in 2025; Prashanth Neel to take it on floors in 2024

Filmmaker, Prashanth Neel has one big surprise in store towards the end of 2023. Yes, you read that right! While fans eagerly await any news regarding the release date and storyline of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 3, a little birdie confirmed to us that the third installment in the franchise will release in 2025 and the master storyteller, Prashanth is set to take it on floors in October 2024.

As we all know, the KGF series has become a huge hit among audiences and the anticipation for the next installment is only growing with each passing day. Prashanth Neel, who is currently busy with Salaar, is set to make an official announcement of KGF: Chapter 3 towards the end of this year, as per our sources. It is clear that the third part of the franchise will have a lot to live up to, given the success of the first two movies. In the meantime, fans can continue to keep an eye out for more updates on the highly anticipated third chapter.

The KGF franchise has become a sensation among the movie buffs of Indian cinema. Yash as Rocky and Prashanth Neel with his storytelling skills, has managed to create a world that is both believable and captivating, leaving the audience wanting more. The franchise has been a game-changer not only for Kannada cinema but has helped put it on the map.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 served as a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film features an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and others.

Yash 19 locked with Geethu Mohandas

In an exciting development, Yash and Geethu Mohandas are gearing up for their inaugural collaboration in an upcoming project. While the official announcement of this highly anticipated film is imminent, it's worth noting that Geethu Mohandas has earned widespread acclaim in the realm of Malayalam cinema. Her illustrious career has been marked by numerous accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for her exceptional work on 'Moothon'.

As per our well-placed sources, preparations for the film are currently in full swing, with Yash slated to undergo a series of transformative look tests. Enthusiastic fans of both Yash and Geethu Mohandas are eagerly awaiting the formal declaration of this exciting collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on this promising cinematic venture

