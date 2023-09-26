Breaking: Operation Valetine digital rights sold for Rs 50 crore; Biggest price till date for Varun Tej

Varun Tej's upcoming film 'Operation Valentine' has created a lot of buzz among cinephiles across the country. The film's massive scale and intense storyline have created immense buzz around the highly anticipated Air Force action thriller. According to our sources, the digital/streaming rights for the film in all languages have been sold at a whopping amount of Rs 45-50 crore, which is said to be the highest for a Varun Tej film so far. The studio, building on the success of 'Major', is fully backing 'Operation Valentine' with full force.

What is Operation Valentine about?

Despite receiving lukewarm reactions to his recent release 'Gandheevadhari Arjuna', Varun Tej's star power remains undiminished, and he continues to amaze his fans by choosing unconventional scripts. For the unversed, 'Operation Valentine' is an untold tale of the Indian Air Force and their bravery in serving the country and promoting its unity and harmony. An insider close to actor Varun Tej confirmed that the actor has put a tremendous amount of effort into the film and has gone above and beyond to perfect his character. The movie is expected to set new standards.

As the release date of 'Operation Valentine' approaches, fans can anticipate Varun Tej's Bollywood debut, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated film. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on December 8th, promising an exhilarating, edge-of-the-seat experience. With the massive digital rights deal and all the buzz surrounding the release, 'Operation Valentine' is sure to capture the attention of audiences and cinephiles alike.

'Operation Valentine' is a joint production of Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is making his directorial debut with this movie, which adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the release.

ALSO READ: Soon-to-be bride Lavanya Tripathi flaunts dimpled smile as she gets clicked at an event; VIDEO