BREAKING: Pawan Kalyan CONFIRMS alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is busy with the preparations for the upcoming state elections in Andhra Pradesh. In the latest update related to the news, the Bheemla Nayak actor has announced that he would be joining hands with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which is currently the major opposition party in the state, for the upcoming state elections set to take place sometime next year.

In the 2019 elections, both the JSP and the TDP faced a devastating loss to the YSR Congress Party,which brought in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister of the state. The JSP and TDP won a total of 24 seats combined, out of the possible 175, while YSRCP had 151 seats to their name.

During his announcement, the JSP president said that the decision to form an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party was not one for his own benefit, or either party’s personal benefit, but rather one that would benefit Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP has been the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004 and then again from 2014 to 2019.

What’s new with Pawan Kalyan

The Gopala Gopala actor’s last film, Bro, had Samuthirakani at its helm, and was released on July 28th. The movie also featured Priya P Varrier, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and more.

His next film is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and has Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha and more in prominent roles. The film is at its final stage of production, and it is safe to assume that the final leg of shooting will begin once Pawan Kalyan gets a break from his current political commitments.

