Breaking: Rajinikanth's Jailer gets a release date; Teaser ft Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar OUT

Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth is set to release on August 10th. Sun Pictures, the production house which is backing Rajinikanth's 169th film has made the much-awaited announcement today, along with a power-pack teaser ft. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and others.

Jailer has Anirudh scoring its music. Other members of the cast and crew of the film are Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, who is making his debut in Tamil cinema with this Rajinikanth starrer and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Jailer marks the first collaboration of Nelson with Rajinikanth and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in store for them. The film's cinematography is handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan and editing by R. Nirmal.

Rajinikanth’s last film, Annatthe, backed by Sun Pictures, hit the big screens on November 4 2021, coinciding with the festival of Deepavali. Jailer will be released worldwide during Independence Day week, which should help the film to make pretty good numbers at the box office.

Jailer's first teaser out

Rajinikanth will be playing jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the film. The teaser looks highly action-packed and intriguing. The major part of the film has been shot in Hyderabad and Kerala. Besides the ensemble cast, another big highlight of the film is Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan teaming up after 23 years. Billed as a commercial entertainer, Jailer also has Kannada star Shivarajkumar.

