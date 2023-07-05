BREAKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting

In a shocking piece of news, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a short break of a few months from work to focus on her health. Since 2022, while battling with all personal trauma and health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continued to stay committed to her work and completed all her work assignments. She will now apparently take a short break to focus on her health and seek additional treatment for Myositis.

After wrapping up the last schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in Serbia, Samantha is now shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film's final shooting schedule will be completed in two or three days. As we all know, everyone's favorite, Oo Antava girl, has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front every day.

Samantha has always proved 'She's The Queen Of Comebacks' with her sassy replies to trolls and criticisms. She is now gearing up for another big comeback!

Samantha's upcoming movies

Helmed by Siva Nirvana, Kushi is a romantic drama and will see Samantha sharing the screenspace with Vijay Deverakonda for a second time after Mahanati. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda starrer is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023 in all languages.

On the other hand, Citadel India, helmed by Raj&DK, is expected to release in September 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. However, there is no official release date announcement yet. The makers recently completed a long and important schedule of Citadel India in Serbia with lead actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

