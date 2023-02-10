Breaking Sohael's first marriage allegation to wedding prep; Hansika Motwani bares it all in Love Shaadi Drama

From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Nayanathara-Vignesh Shivan, a lot of celebrity couples have fetched a ton of money by selling their wedding rights. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too sold the rights of their wedding pictures to an international magazine. While there is enough speculation if Sid and Kiara, too, have sold the wedding rights to an OTT platform, Bollywood-South actor Hansika Motwani's 4-day wedding has been put together as a special show. The first episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama is out on Disney+ Hotstar and it shows everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael. The first epi gives us a glimpse of why Hansika decided to break the news of her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya. Sharing her first photos with Sohael from their wedding proposal in Paris was an immediate decision.

Hansika also reveals how she didn't want her relationship with Sohael in the public eye as her past relationship caught a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. While the families were racing against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding, the news about Sohael Khaturiya's first marriage with Rinky took social media by storm. Hansika stressing about being blamed for Sohael's divorce is also shown in the 'Love Shaadi Drama'. The actress and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day. Hansika's photo with brother Prashant and Sohael from Mata Ki Chowki: