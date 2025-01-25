BREAKING: South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan for contributions to field of arts

The Government of India has announced the list of recipients for the Padma Bhushan awards this year with South stars NBK and Ajith Kumar bestowed the honor for contributions to the field of arts.

By Goutham S
Published on Jan 25, 2025  |  09:23 PM IST |  656
South stars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan
South stars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan (PC: Lyca Productions/Niharika Entertainment, X)

South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna have been awarded the Indian government's 3rd highest civilian honor, the Padma Bhushan award this year.

The official announcement made by the government includes 19 recipients in total with Ajith and NBK being bestowed with the honor for their contributions to the field of arts.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outside of work, he

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles