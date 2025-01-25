Explore All Entertainment Categories

BREAKING: South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan for contributions to field of arts

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Posts a Rare Photo For the First Time Since 2023; SEE Here

Priyanka Chopra swooning over husband Nick Jonas is proof of how much she is missing him during her India trip

Madha Gaja Raja Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's blockbuster comedy grosses good Rs 1 crore

Who is Ishwak Singh? Everything you need to know about Imran Ansari from Jaideep Ahlawat-led series Paatal Lok

Emergency and Azaad Day 9 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut and Rasha-Aaman's films are in their ENDGAME

Upcoming Malayalam OTT releases in February 2025 on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, and more that netizens are eagerly waiting for

Chhaava: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant urges makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to consult historians for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his padel skills on a Saturday is your motivation to try the sport: WATCH