BREAKING: South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan for contributions to field of arts

The Government of India has announced the list of recipients for the Padma Bhushan awards this year with South stars NBK and Ajith Kumar bestowed the honor for contributions to the field of arts.
The official announcement made by the government includes 19 recipients in total with Ajith and NBK being bestowed with the honor for their contributions to the field of arts.