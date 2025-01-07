Breaking: Suriya starrer Kanguva makes it to the Oscar 2025 contenders list; here's how netizens are reacting
Suriya’s previous release, Kanguva, had failed to generate the anticipated numbers at the box office. However, it seems to have unlocked a new achievement now.
Suriya’s promised blockbuster entertainer Kanguva received quite an average response at the box office, with several complaints of loud sound score and less screen time to other actors. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Siva directorial has now unfurled a special achievement, which has gone viral on the internet in no time.
Well, Kanguva has made it to the list of contenders for the Oscars 2025, competing with about 323 global films at the moment.
Take a look at the list here:
As soon as the news broke out, fans of Suriya went berserk and expressed happiness at such a momentous breakthrough achieved by the film. Besides this, many netizens also expressed surprise over the film bagging a spot among Oscar contenders, considering the kind of underwhelming response it received post-release.
Take a look at the fan reactions here:
For the unversed, the final box office collection for Kanguva was wrapped up at a disappointing amount of Rs. 96 crores. It faltered just a few steps to make it to the 100 crore mark, a feat that was easily achievable by the much-hyped film. The Siruthai Siva directorial was allegedly made on a massive budget of Rs. 350 crore.
Thereafter, within a very short while, the makers also released the Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani starrer for online streaming. The movie hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and began airing digitally from December 8 onwards.
Post the debacle faced by Kanguva, Suriya and the makers of the film were slashed tremendously by the audiences and critics, who had disapproved of quite a few facets of the movie.
