Breaking: Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more; reports indicate sunstroke as the reason. Known for his works in Telugu cinema, the choreographer passed away on June 18.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Jun 18, 2023   |  06:56 PM IST  |  4K
PC: Vamsi Kaka Twitter
Breaking: Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away (PC: Vamsi Kaka Twitter)

Key Highlight

Rakesh Master, Telugu cinema’s popular choreographer, is no more. If reports are to be believed, he died of sunstroke. A self-taught dancer, he is also famous for appearing in dance reality shows. The incident is truly sad news for the film industry, as the successful choreographer has had a long career spanning decades, in which he worked alongside a few of the greatest stars of the industry.

About Rakesh Master

Born and raised in Hyderabad, he choreographed for many famous films including Shor, Akka Thangi and Hum Kahan Ja Rahein Hai. 


 

 

About The Author
Roopa Radhakrishnan
Roopa Radhakrishnan

... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!