Breaking: Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away

Rakesh Master, Telugu cinema’s popular choreographer, is no more. If reports are to be believed, he died of sunstroke. A self-taught dancer, he is also famous for appearing in dance reality shows. The incident is truly sad news for the film industry, as the successful choreographer has had a long career spanning decades, in which he worked alongside a few of the greatest stars of the industry.

About Rakesh Master

Born and raised in Hyderabad, he choreographed for many famous films including Shor, Akka Thangi and Hum Kahan Ja Rahein Hai.



