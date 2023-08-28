BREAKING: Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions

In an interesting and unexpected piece of news, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to embark on a new journey. Jason Sanjay is about to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions, a prominent production. By choosing to collaborate with Lyca Productions for his first venture, Jason Sanjay has instantly grabbed eyeballs.

Moviegoers definitely can't wait to know what's in store next. The makers have kept other details about the project under wraps. Sharing his thoughts about his first directorial venture, Jason Sanjay Vijay says, "I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil kumaran who had been of a very great support to visualise my dreams of being a director ."

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut; in talks with the emerging stars of the industry

With numerous successful films under his belt, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Tamil film industry. While there are reports that he might quit acting and enter politics soon, it will be intriguing to observe how his son Jason Sanjay his own niche in the world of cinema.

