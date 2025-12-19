Breakout Stars of 2025: 7 Actors who ruled the screens in South, Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah to Dhruv Vikram in Bison

South Indian cinema had an impressive run this year, with several films leaving audiences amazed and emotionally moved. As we look back at the releases of the year, here’s a list of performances by actors who truly ruled the screens.

7 Actors Who Ruled the Screens in South 2025

1. Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

A superhero story rooted in folklore and reimagined for the modern screen was elevated by a performance that stood out from the rest. After making her debut years ago, Kalyani Priyadarshan finally received widespread recognition for her performance as Chandra in director Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

The film follows the story of a young and mysterious woman who moves to Bengaluru, only to get entangled with an illegal syndicate, forcing her to reveal her true identity. With this film, Kalyani not only introduced an unconventional superwoman character to Malayalam cinema but also became the face of the first chapter in a promising franchise.

2. Priyadarshi Pulikonda in Court: State vs A Nobody

Court: State vs A Nobody was a poignant and intense Telugu legal drama released this year. The film narrates the story of Surya Teja, a passionate defense attorney who fights prejudice and corruption within the justice system. His life takes a dramatic turn when he takes up the case of a 19-year-old boy falsely accused of a crime.

As Priyadarshi headlines the role, his subdued, honest, and natural performance serves as the emotional anchor of the film. His vulnerability remains grounded throughout, making it a performance that lingers long after the film ends.

3. Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha

A murder mystery wrapped within a period drama is genre-blending at its finest, and Kaantha delivers exactly that. The film tells the story of TK Mahadevan (also known as TKM), a superstar in 1950s Madras affectionately called the Emperor of Acting.

As Mahadevan begins a new film with his mentor-turned-foe, tragedy strikes when a cast member passes away. While the film has its flaws, Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal of Mahadevan is undeniably its strongest aspect.

The troubled character and raw emotions intensify with every frame as Dulquer layers the role masterfully, portraying inner turmoil with finesse. Balancing a film-within-a-film narrative is never easy, and the grace with which he carries this challenge makes his performance truly memorable.

4. Rukmini Vasanth in Kantara: Chapter 1

All eyes were on Rishab Shetty this year following the release of the much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1. While Shetty undoubtedly carried the film both as director and protagonist, Rukmini Vasanth delivered something unique and refreshing.

Though the first half makes the audience believe she is merely a love interest, the pre-climax and climax reveal her true strength, firmly establishing her as a powerhouse performer.

5. Sandeep Pradeep in Eko

The makers of Kishkindha Kaandam returned to the big screen this year with Eko. The film follows the story of several individuals in search of Kuriyachan, a legendary and elusive dog breeder.

With Sandeep Pradeep headlining the film, the actor delivers an intense and complex performance, skillfully balancing chaos and emotional depth, and emerges as a notable rising star in Malayalam cinema.

6. Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna starred in the lead role in The Girlfriend. The film follows Bhooma, a shy literature student who falls for college heartthrob Vikram, only to find herself trapped in a toxic and controlling relationship. As his possessiveness escalates, Bhooma is forced to find her voice and break free from emotional abuse and patriarchal control.

The film sees the Pushpa actress deliver a performance unlike anything she has done before. Rashmika offers a nuanced portrayal filled with emotional depth, authenticity, and a wide emotional range.

7. Dhruv Vikram in Bison

Director Mari Selvaraj once again showcased his ability to identify talent and tell deeply moving stories. In this powerful sports drama, he teamed up with Dhruv Vikram, who delivered a performance proving he is not just another star kid, but an actor deserving of accolades.

The intense film sees Dhruv portray a character driven by raw power, vulnerability, and hunger. His nuances, especially his expressive eyes, speak volumes, making Bison his best performance to date, surpassing even Mahaan.

The performances mentioned above are just some that captured audiences’ attention this year. Several other actors also showcased promising and memorable moments across South Indian cinema in 2025.

