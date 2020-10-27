Bride to be Kajal Aggarwal’s PHOTO with her little nephew will lighten up your day; See post

In her latest Instagram post, Kajal Aggarwal has shared a beautiful photo with her nephew while wishing him a happy birthday.

In her latest Instagram post, South actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared a beautiful photo with her little nephew while wishing him a happy birthday. In the photo, Kajal can be seen with a radiant smile as she and her nephew were seen sharing some cute cuddles on a couch. Sharing the photo, Kajal penned an emotional note and if it will brighten up your day. We cannot help but notice how beautiful their bond is.

Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, “Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby #ishaanvalecha thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little #babudu and we always enjoy craziness like how we do!” Her followers took to the comments section and wished the toddler a happy birthday while sending him their blessings.

Meanwhile, Kajal took over the internet after she announced her engagement with a Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu. She also announced that her wedding will take place on October 30 in her home with just their immediate family taking part in it. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen as the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming social drama Acharya. During an interaction with her fans on social media, Kajal also hinted at a possible collaboration with actor Vijay. It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon. She also has in her kitty, a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan.

