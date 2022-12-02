Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani looks ethereal in a sharara at her Mehendi ceremony: See PIC

Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya , on December 4, Sunday. The couple will tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony, which will be held at the Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan. As per the latest updates, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding festivities have officially kickstarted with the Mehendi ceremony, which was held on December 1, Thursday. The pictures of the Mehendi ceremony are now going viral on the internet.

In the pictures and videos that have been going viral on social media, bride-to-be Hansika Motwani looks ethereal in her simple yet elegant look. The MY3 actress opted for an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony, which was an intimate affair attended by her family members and a few close friends. Hansika completed her Mehendi look with a statement silver jhumka, rosy make-up, and a low ponytail.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding plans

The couple kickstarted their wedding celebrations with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, which was held in Mumbai, last week. Later, Hansika Motwani had a fun bachelorette trip with her girl gang, including actress Shriya Reddy. The actress later shared a special video of her bachelorette trip and party on her Instagram handle, which states that she had a blast with her girlfriends.

According to the latest updates, Hansika Motwani and Shoael Khaturiya's wedding will be a grand yet intimate affair, which will be attended by family members, the couple's close friends, and some of the actress's close associates from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Ahead of the wedding, the couple is planning to have a Haldi ceremony and special Sangeet night, on Friday and Saturday respectively. The couple might throw a grand reception for their film industry friends, after returning from Rajasthan.