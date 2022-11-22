Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani wears hot red sari for 'Mata Ki Chowki' ahead of her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Today, the wedding ceremonies have begun. The first event of the wedding ceremony is Mata Ki Chowki and it is taking place in Mumbai. The bride-to-be was clicked as she was heading for the puja in a red saree. Hansika Motwani looked beautiful beyond words in a red saree, which she paired up with a simple yet elegant choker, matching earrings and maang tikka. She opted for perfect makeup with heavy eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and lipstick. We couldn't stop but notice the bridal glow and smile on her face.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani's pics here:

Hansika Motwani's wedding details Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya will be exchanging wedding vows on 4th December this year. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Jaipur at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort. After Mata Ki Chowki, the wedding festivities will be followed by Sufi night on 2nd December, and the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on 3rd December. In addition to all this, a polo match and a casino-themed after-party are also a part of the itinerary for the grand wedding. Wedding to stream on OTT Another interesting about this much-talked celebrity wedding is that it will be live-streamed by an OTT platform. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that 2 OTT giants are in a bid to buy streaming rights. "Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding," reveals a source close to the development.



It's yes! Official proposal On 2nd November this year, Hansika Motwani took everyone by surprise as she shared a series of beautiful photographs from her engagement ceremony with Sohael Khaturiya at the iconic Eiffel Tower. For those who do not know, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long time, and are also business partners.