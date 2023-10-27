Bride-to-be Lavanya Tripathi styles her airport look with an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton scarf; Guess the price

Lavanya Tripathi is one of the most talented young actresses in Tollywood at present. But, that is not where her talent ends. The Mister actress is also known to make fashion statements whenever possible.

The actress was recently spotted with her fiance, Varun Tej, at the Hyderabad airport, leaving for Italy for their wedding. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor was seen sporting a black jacket, white t-shirt and denim jeans, while the Radha actress was seen in a beige bodycon outfit. She was also seen donning a beige Louis Vuitton Essential Scarf. It is understood that the scarf costs a whopping 52,500 rupees.

Check out their looks below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation leaks online

The wedding invitation of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has taken over the internet. The card mentions family members including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan, apart from Varun’s parents Padmaja and Nagababu. It also mentions Lavanya’s parents’ names, Kiran and Deoraj Tripathi.

Check out the wedding invitation below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding festivities

The couple is set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1st. It is also reported that the guest list for the wedding will not have more than fifty names as Varun Tej is a very private person, and wants to spend the special day with his closest friends and family.

It was reported that the wedding would kickstart with a cocktail party on October 30th, following which a Mehendi and Haldi celebration would be held on the 31st. It is also reported that a wedding reception will take place on November 5th. The reception is expected to be attended by friends from the industry, politicians, and other prominent members from Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Leaked wedding card is classically elegant, embossed in gold

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding festivities to kickstart with grand and glitzy cocktail night