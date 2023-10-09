Bride-to-be Lavanya Tripathi styles her pre-wedding party look with expensive Fendi bag; Guess its price?

Varun Tej and his lady love, Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to embark on a beautiful adventure of their lives. On October 7, megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a little pre-wedding party for Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej at his Hyderabad residence. The Konidela family members and well-wishers poured positive energy into their pre-wedding celebrations, which have begun in full swing and style, nonetheless.

The couple, who got engaged on June 9, 2023, in a heartwarming and intimate ceremony are all set to tie the knot in November. Despite the swirling rumors, it's evident that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are keen on keeping the celebration a private affair. With only fifty carefully chosen guests, including close friends, family, and loved ones, the wedding promises to be an intimate celebration of their love.

Lavanya's mesmerizing pre-wedding look and her stunning Fendi bag

Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding appearance has her fans swooning over. Lavanya chose a gorgeous, subdued yellow-hued salwar suit with delicate floral embroidery along the border for the pre-wedding festivities.

However, it was her stylish bucket handbag that caught our attention. Reports have suggested that her leather bucket bag is from the well-known luxury brand Fend and is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh. Her look was completed with a matching dupatta, neutral-hued wedges, and open tresses. Her makeup was basic yet beautiful, with a shiny base and glossy lips.

A Prada tote bag completed Lavanya's chic airport look

Lavanya's love for high-end designer bags is well known. Previously, the diva was sighted at the airport on her way back to Hyderabad from Mumbai, and her lovely appearance again drew everyone's attention. For her airport appearance, the diva wore a white outfit with minimal makeup, stylish eyewear, and a Prada tote bag that cost roughly around Rs 2.45 lakh.

On the work front

While their relationship continues to flourish, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi continue to make waves in the realm of films. Varun Tej's most recent role in Praveen Sattaru's Gandeevadhari Arjuna showcased his acting abilities. Next, he'll be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, alongside Manushi Chhillar.

Lavanya Tripathi was most recently featured in the OTT crime thriller web series titled Puli Meka. She will enchant Tamil filmgoers with her next part in Ravindra Madhava's Tamil film Thanal.

