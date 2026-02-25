Bride-to-be Rashmika Mandanna surprises Vijay Deverakonda with Pushpa 2 song Angaaron during sangeet

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding festivities are in full swing at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The four days of events are said to be a complete private affair for the couple, who have kept it with a limited guestlist comprising only close friends and family. Ahead of their nuptials on February 26, the sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday evening in the presence of their close-knit attendees, where, apart from the many big performances, one that stood out the most was the bride-to-be’s ode to her man. She is said to have danced to Angaaron during the celebration, as per a report by News18.

Rashmika Mandanna dedicates Angaaron to Vijay Deverakonda

The song was released back in 2024 as a part of the Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which Rashmika Mandanna featured in the female lead role. Now, Angaaron, which became a viral sensation on its release, has found its way to the couple’s wedding day. Reports claim that the actress performed it for her husband-to-be at their sangeet on February 24.

Previous reports have also claimed that it is during this very sangeet that Vijay Deverakonda’s mother presented his to-be-daughter-in-law with traditional heirloom bangles. The duo is said to have entered the party hand-in-hand while the venue was decorated with photos of the couple set up in big banners and posters.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will get married on February 26 in Udaipur, which will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. So far, directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker are some of the very few industry individuals who were spotted at the wedding. Actress Ashika Ranganath and Eesha Rebba, as well as stylist Shravya Varma, were also photographed arriving at the location.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for many years, the duo announced their marriage plans with a note to their fans last weekend, and confirmed their couple name, VIROSH.

