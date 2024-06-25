Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares PHOTOS with Nandamuri Balakrishna as she invites him to her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar who got engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai, on March 1, is all set to get married soon. Ahead of her wedding, the actress has been inviting several renowned celebrities to her special day. She has now extended an invitation to Nandamuri Balakrishna as well.

The Hanu-Man actress met the Telugu star actor-producer Nandamuri Balakrishna and his family today. Varalaxmi shared adorable pictures from her meeting with her Veera Simha Reddy co-star today (June 25).

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares pics as she invites Nandamuri Balakrishna to her wedding

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varalaxmi posted pictures with the veteran actor. The first story on Sarathkumar's Instagram features her handing the invitation card to her Veera Simha Reddy co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna and his wife. The second story captures her giving a token of appreciation as a sweet gesture.

The last one, however, seems to be the most interesting of all. In the last story, the Vikram Vedha actress poses with Balayya, showcasing their adorable bond. She captions it, “When #VeeraSimhaReddy meets his sister #Banumati… #JaiBalayya.”

More about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Earlier this year, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallery owner Nicholai Sachdev after knowing each other for over a decade. The intimate ceremony was held in the presence of immediate family members and close friends in Mumbai.

The Yashoda actress herself shared the good news with fans, announcing her engagement on social media. On Instagram, she wrote, "Thrilled to start this new chapter with Nicholai Sachdev, surrounded by our loved ones. Engaged (ring emoticon) Love laughter and Happily Ever After #nicholaisachdev #blessed #love #engaged #family”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on the work front

The actress has two films in the pipeline: a Kannada action thriller Max, and a Tamil flick Raayan, directed by Dhanush.

Max directed by Vijaya Karthikeyan, features Kichcha Sudeep, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and others alongside the actress.

The Dhanush directorial action thriller features an ensemble cast, including Dhanush in the titular role alongside S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, and others.

Raayan is set to hit the big screen on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

