'Brightening up my world always', Mahesh Babu wishes Sitara on Daughter's Day; Drops PIC

Mahesh Babu and her daughter Sitara make for a charming duo whenever they are seen together. Wishing her little bundle of joy on Daughter's Day, the superstar shared a cute picture with Sitara on Instagram along with the caption, "Brightening up my world always...Happy Daughter's Day my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni."

Commemorating her debut, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star wrote on social media, "Sitara's first time on television.. and our first appearance together... couldn't be more special! The non-stop fun, laughter, watching her interact with everyone and dance on stage with such confidence.. was a moment of pride for me!! An absolutely incredible experience.. will remain etched in my memory forever! The contestants are some of the most brilliant dancers I've ever seen and I hope they make the most of this opportunity to inch close to their ultimate dream!! Thank you @zeetelugu for inviting us to the show.. My best wishes to all the participants!"

On the other hand, talking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed how his kids react to his popularity, "They don’t really react...they are aware about it but are extremely grounded and are being brought up like regular families with kids. Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. This much-awaited drama went to the floors recently and the first schedule of the film has already been wrapped up. Next, the second schedule will commence after Dussehra, and will also have the female lead, Pooja Hegde, on board.

