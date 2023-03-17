Brimming with pride, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose return to Hyderabad after a big win at Oscars

While Jr NTR was back home in Hyderabad on March 15, Ram Charan was papped today morning at Delhi airport as he returned after RRR song Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars 2023. The actor will be attending a media summit in Delhi before heading to his home in Hyderabad. On the other hand, director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were papped at Hyderabad airport today morning, March 17.

One can see in the pictures and video, brimming with pride, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose return to India with their family. SS Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli and their son S.S.Karthikeya were also papped with them. After Naatu Naatu won Oscars under Best Original Song at Oscars 2023, MM Keeravaani tweeted, "It has been an overwhelming experience with the Oscar followed by all of your wishes and appreciation. Thank You all from the bottom of my heart."

RRR's Naatu Naatu has won Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu defeated other nominees in the category like- Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

RRR team returns to India

After RRR's win at the 95th Academy Awards, Rajamouli hosted an intimate after-party at his house in LA. Music composer MM Keeravani and his wife Srivalli, Rajamouli's wife Rama, son S.S.Karthikeyam Ram Charan, Upasana and Rahul Sipligunj were seen celebrating their big win.



