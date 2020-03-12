Brindha’s directorial debut starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari titled Hey Sinamika

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Choreographer Brindha's directorial debut with Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles has been titled Hey Sinamika.

Choreographer Brindha is all set to make her directorial debut. The film will have Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. Aditi took to her Instagram and shared a picture, in which she can be seen with Brindha Master and Dulquer Salmaan, holding the clapboard while revealing the film’s official title. The film has been titled Hey Sinamika. It is to be noted that the film’s title is from a song from the movie OK Kanmani, which also had Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

OK Kanmani was directed by Mani Ratnam, and the song Hey Sinamika was one of the megahit songs of the movie. Hey Sinamika went on floors today. Brindha had earlier choreographed a handful of songs for Dulquer. Recently, the duo had teamed up for an advertisement as well. Following choreographers Prabhudheva, Raju Sundaram and Raghava Lawrence, who all managed to deliver some megahit movies, Brindha master’s venture into direction comes as a pleasant surprise.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kollywood film Indian 2, which is a sequel of megahit film, Indian. The film has Kamal Haasan in the lead role and it is being directed by Shankar, who helmed the original version too. She will also be seen in Tollywood film Mosagallu, which will have Vishnu Manchu as the male lead, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. Aditi Rao has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Tollywood film V with Nani and The Girl On The Train. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, has a lineup of movies including Praana, Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Maniyarayile Ashokan among the others.

