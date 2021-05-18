BringBackShailajaTeacher: Parvathy pens a long note as KK Shailaja dropped as Kerala minister

Celebs like Rima Kallingal, Parvarthy, filmmaker Anjali Menon, Anupama Parameswaran, and Ranjith Sankar are in shock and have expressed the same through their social media space.

The list of new selected ministers for the next State cabinet is out. However, a lot of celebs and people of Kerala are in shock. Health Minister KK Shailaja's name, who was praised for handling the coronavirus pandemic in Kerala as the state health minister, is missing from the list. Celebs like Rima Kallingal, Parvarthy, filmmaker Anjali Menon Anupama Parameswaran, and Ranjith Sankar are in shock and have expressed the same through their social media. Parvathy Thiruvothu has penned a long note against KK Shailaja dropped as Kerala minister as Pinarayi Vijayan forms a new cabinet.

She wrote, "We deserve better than this! #bringourteacherback One of the most able leaders of our times! A rarity, really! @shailajateacher led the state through the most difficult of medical emergencies. She won from the Mattannur constituency in her hometown of Kannur, with a margin of over 60,963 votes! A landslide victory! The highest margin in the 140-member Assembly! And while we are still fighting the second wave of COVID-19, @cpimkerala decides to relegate her to the role of party whip??! Is this for real?

No justifications to this! The people chose their leaders and this sidelining puts the party in a very questionable position. What’s more important than immediate and able governance! Bring our teacher back!"

'bring back Shailaja Teacher' is trending as celebs are voicing their thoughts after KK Shailaja has been dropped as a minister in the new cabinet of the Left-led government in Kerala.

