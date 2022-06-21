Bro Daddy co-stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran make for a handsome duo in their latest PHOTO

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran spread their magic onscreen in the laughter ride, Bro Daddy. Recently, the co-stars got together for a fun time, and the Ezra star posted a glimpse of the get-together on social media. Sharing a picture of the Mollywood stalwarts, he wrote on Instagram, "Back Home!"

After Bro Daddy, the handsome duo is likely to share screen space once again. Reports suggest that superstar Mohanlal will she sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the action entertainer Kaduva. Going by the reports the superstar will be doing a cameo in the much-anticipated drama.

Check out the picture below:

This high-octane flick is scheduled to be out in the theatres on 30th June this year. The pan-India drama will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will also share the spotlight with Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in his next. The Saathiya actor will play an important character in Kaduva, while Bheemla Nayak fame actress Samyukta Menon has been roped in as the female lead in the film. Arjun Ashokan, Siddique, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also play significant roles in the flick.

Jointly backed by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners of Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions respectively, music director Jakes Bejoy has scored the tunes for the movie. Adam Joan fame writer, Jinu V Abraham has provided the script for the drama, and Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandhan Ramanujam are the cinematographers. Muhammed is the editor for the film.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran also has the fantasy drama, Aadujeevitham in the lineup. Inspired by Benyamin's novel of the same name, the Bro Daddy actor will be seen portraying the character of Najeeb, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The drama will depict the hardships faced by him as he gets stranded in a ruthless desert. Besides, the protagonist, Aadujeevitham will also feature Amala Paul as the leading lady along with Rik Aby as Jasser, and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

