Bro Daddy’s first look poster finally here; Mohanlal starrer to have OTT release on 26 January

The first look poster of superstar Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy is out. Film’s director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share the awaited poster, he wrote, “Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon”. The poster featured decked-up Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing on the staircase while sharing a look. Superstar Mohanlal also shared the film’s first look poster on his social media handle.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has a prominent star cast with Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. Deepak Dev has scored the background music for the film. The Principal photography for Bro Daddy commenced in July 2021 and shooting for the film took place primarily in Hyderabad, Telangana. Abinandhan Ramanujam is responsible for the film’s cinematography. Mohanlal’s next will have an OTT release on January 26, 2022.

Check out the post below:

Mohanlal will also star in Aaraattu. The action drama has been directed by B. Unnikrishnan and also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swastika, and Rachana Narayanankutty. Aaraattu will be out in theatres on 10 February 2022.

The actor also recently announced that he will be doing filmmaker Vysakh’s next titled Monster. The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. In the meantime, Mohanlal will also be a part of P. Anil’s Bharath Rathna. The film narrates the tale of an ex-Military Intelligence Officer, who also runs a company Faizal Security Solution. Monster is to release on 5 March 2022.