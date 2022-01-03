Bro Daddy’s latest poster out; Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal starrer to release on 26 January

The latest poster from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy is out. The film’s director and lead Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the latest poster on Instagram. The poster was captioned as, “#EeshoJohnKattadi @brodaddymovie”. It shows the director’s look from the film. The first look poster for the film was released recently and featured the leads Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The highly anticipated project has been financed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas and enjoys an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. While Deepak Dev has scored the background music for the film, Abinandhan Ramanujam is responsible for the film’s cinematography. The primarily shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next took place in Hyderabad, Telangana and is slated for an OTT release on 26 January 2022.

In the meantime, Mohanlal will also star in B. Unnikrishnan’s Aaraattu. The action drama also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty. Aaraattu will release in theatres on 10 February 2022.

The actor also recently announced that he will be doing filmmaker Vysakh’s next titled Monster, which is to release on 5 March 2022. The superstar shared the latest poster for Monster on New Year. The poster has received lot of positive response from the audience. The actor is also occupied with his debut directorial project , Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.