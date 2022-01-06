Bro Daddy Trailer: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a fun romantic entertainer

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's next titled Bro Daddy is one of the most awaited film. Today, the teaser of the Malayalam film has been released.

The highly anticipated project has been financed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas and enjoys an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. While Deepak Dev has scored the background music for the film, Abinandhan Ramanujam is responsible for the film’s cinematography.

Prithviraj Sukumaran gained worldwide recognition with his first directorial venture Lucifer so the expectations are sky high on this movie. The primarily shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next took place in Hyderabad, Telangana and is slated for an OTT release on 26 January 2022.