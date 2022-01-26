Bro Daddy Twitter Review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer hailed by the audience

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy is an outright winner. The comedy-family entertainer which marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj is getting positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Their camaraderie and fun-filled scenes in Bro Daddy are said to be the highlight.

Also, Prithviraj has donned the director's hat for the second time and fans cannot stop praising him on social media. Prithviraj, as an actor and director, both has managed to live up to audiences expectations. A Twitter user wrote, "Watched #BroDaddy now, a one time watchable good movie, #lalualex performance was so good, we witness a vintage #lalettan, the chemistry b/w #mohanlal and #PrithvirajSukumaran was good, #meera, #Kaniha and #KalyaniPriyadarshan also do there role well."

A fan tweets, 'Clean and good film' while the other wrote it is a 'simple and light-hearted comedy'.

Take a look at what the audience has to say about Bro Daddy:

The comedy drama also has Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan in supporting roles. The songs and background score for the film is composed by Deepak Dev.

The much-awaited Malayalam film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 26 January 2022.

Have you watched the film already? Let us know your reviews in the comment section below.