Bro: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej make best uncle and nephew duo in new poster; Fans say 'fire combo'

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam's next titled Bro is one of the highly anticipated films from Tollywood. Today, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring the duo and it's currently setting fire on the internet. The actors make for the best uncle and nephew duo and they look super stylish together in one frame.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring both of them in the same frame. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej look stylish in uber-cool attires. While the Power star is seen in a grey shirt and off-white pants, he places his right leg on a bike with Sai Dharam Tej in the backdrop. The latter sports a graceful smile, sporting an off-white overcoat with a brick-red shirt in the new poster.

Fans are thrilled with the new poster and called it a 'fire combo'. They can't wait to see the duo for the first time on the big screen. The expectations are sky-high as the film is scheduled to release on July 28.

Sai Dharam Tej said this new poster with Pawan Kalyan has his heart. He wrote on Twitter, "With my Ever Driving Force On-screen & Off-screen @PawanKalyan Mama. Here's #BROTheDuo Poster that had my heart and will have yours now."

Check out Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's new poster from Bro here:

About Bro

Bro is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. The Telugu remake is helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads of the film along with Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in the supporting roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. Trivikram has written the screenplay and the dialogues and music is scored by S Thaman.

A few days ago, the first posters of the actors were released and received a massive response from the audience. Both posters are contrasting and indicate that Pawan Kalyan represents black and Sai Dharam Tej represents white. The Virupaksha actor is playing the role of Mark in the film.

