Bro: Sai Dharam Tej introduced as Markandeyulu, companion of time, in first look from Pawan Kalyan co-starrer

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro has set sky-high expectations ever since the viral first look. Now, the makers unveiled the first look of Sai Dharam Tej on social media. He is introduced as Markandeyulu aka Mark, who is a companion or time. The actor is seen looking classy clad in all-white casuals.

Sai Dharam Tej is introduced as Mark in an all-white classy look, contrasting with Pawan Kalyan's first look, where he was seen in all-black attire. The posters indicate that Pawan Kalyan represents black and Sai Dharam Tej represents white.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "MARK has set foot. Presenting @IamSaiDharamTej as 'MARKANDEYULU' with #IntroducingMARK from #BroTheAvatar."

